House Charred to Just a Frame After Fire in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All that is left of a home in Luzerne County is a charred frame and a chimney.

Officials say flames broke up just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the home along Allen Lane near Hazleton.

One person was inside at the time but made it out safely.

Crews say high winds fueled the flames causing a lot of devastation in just a matter of minutes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.