Former YMCA in Williamsport Sold for $1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A historic building in need of some TLC in Williamsport was recently sold for $1.

Once a place for families in the community to come together, the former YMCA building on West Fourth Street in Williamsport now sits empty.

City codes administrator Joe Girardi tells Newswatch 16 plans to remodel the building fell through after the structure was damaged during a demolition project in 2015.

"The contractor went through and did some structural damage to Discovery Workshop, so it went into litigation for three or four years. That's the reason the building sat like it did," Girardi explained.

The new owner of the building was ready to demolish when Liz Miele, the co-owner of the Peter Herdic House and city council member stepped in.

"We made a deal that if I could find someone who would take the structure for a dollar, then they would be willing to part with it," said Miele.

The building was sold for just $1, but city officials tell us it could cost hundreds of thousands to repair it.

"Structurally, I think it's in good shape. It will take a lot of TLC but I think it will be a worthwhile cost," said Girardi.

City officials tell us the new owner from Scranton has plans to renovate and construct apartments.

"I think it's the gentleman who owns the Steamtown complex who purchased it," Girardi said.

Some neighbors would rather see it used as it once was: a place for the community.

"I understand they are making it apartments. I just wish it was for homeless instead of people who can afford things," said Meisha Bailey.

City officials say any plans must be approved by the city council before construction begins. The owner of the building is expected to release more details about plans for the building in the coming months.

41.241190 -77.001079