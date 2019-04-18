Easter Bunny Hands Out Baskets to Children in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The line outside Feeding Families Ministry at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna was long. Families in need waited patiently for the place to open on food distribution day. Many are picking up supplies for Easter Sunday dinner.

"We want to celebrate Easter, religious thing, so we come here for it," said Vielma Vianey, Tobyhanna.

But what 5-year-old Jeremiah and his mom didn't know, was there was an early surprise waiting at the front of the line -- The Easter Bunny! Waiting to give out some treats.

"Easter eggs!" What else do you love? "Um, the Easter Bunny," said Jeremiah.

Not only did the kids get to meet the Easter Bunny, they also will take home an Easter basket filled with all different kinds of goodies.

"Well you know they hear in school about the Easter Bunny and they see other kids getting gifts and stuff like that and we don't want them to feel excluded we want them to feel included," said Diane McFadzean, Feeding Families Ministry Director.

Pantry director Diane McFadzean says the baskets and everything inside were donated by Ardent Mills. A food supplier that they partner with.

Diane says the gesture makes a lot of families happy.

"Oh, they get so excited and to see the Easter Bunny here today is even a bigger thrill for them," said McFadzean.

Feeding Families Ministry feeds thousands of families throughout the Poconos every year.