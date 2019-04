Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Stroudsburg University hosted a Track and Field Invitational that brought 29 high schools to the college campus. Juanita Wiggins of Pocono Mtn. West is in the highlights for winning the 100 , and the girls Triple Jump.

Also, Powell Posten of E.S. South won the 110 High Hurdles and the 300 Hurdles in the boys events.