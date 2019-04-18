Does It Really Work: Henckels 2 Piece Chef Set

The maker of the Henckels 2 Piece Chef Set claims you can prep food like a pro with the eight-inch chef knife or the three-inch paring knife. The maker says they have unparalleled balance and strength. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
