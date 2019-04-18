× Canteen Steamtown to Open in Former Leonard’s Hardware

SCRANTON, Pa. — The owners of a popular restaurant in Luzerne County are opening a second location in Scranton.

The owners of Canteen Steamtown showed us around their newly leased space on Adams Avenue in Scranton a storefront many remember as Leonard’s hardware.

There are still remnants of the store that first opened when Abraham Lincoln was president and owner Abby Singh hopes to draw inspiration from its past.

“Now I want to hang tools everywhere! and paint cans everywhere, and I want to have a gardening center over there. Yeah, anything to bring back the past,” Singh said.

Singh says her family is keeping Canteen Park open in Kingston but closed their restaurant in Forty Fort. That is moving here and will be Canteen Steamtown, offering breakfast and lunch in downtown Scranton.

“We’re really excited just to be a part of a small portion of what is already happening and really, really cool.”

The other businesses on Adams Avenue say they welcome the new addition because they’re actually all each other’s customers.

“Electric City Bakehouse uses her macarons sometimes, we go to Sweet Lush for lunch, so they come here. Tammy next door, if people need display plates, we tell them to go next door because she makes really nice stained-glass plates,” said Kristen Bryer at Lola French Macarons.

Lola French Macarons is another business that moved from another location into the downtown.

“We were kind of just bars it seemed like, so it’s nice to see all these different food places and all these small businesses, love the small businesses,” Bryer said.

Canteen Steamtown plans to open this fall.