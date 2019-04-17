Wood-Burning Furnace Getting Blame for Fire in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A wood-burning furnace is getting the blame for a fire in Luzerne County.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday on Hunlock-Harveyville Road near Shickshinny.

A woman who lives there says the furnace malfunctioned and started the fire in a shed.

Both people who lived the nearby home got out safely with their two dogs.

A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.

"I saw weird colors through the curtains. And thought it was weird colors for lights and looked out the window and saw the woodshed was on fire," said Jennifer Keller of Huntington Township.

The shed was destroyed.

The house had some melted siding but the homeowner says the inside is just fine here in Luzerne County.