This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Statewide Trout Season Opener & Trout in the Classroom

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Lackawanna County for the statewide trout season opener to see how one local fire company is raising money through a trout derby.  Plus, we'll visit the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge and watch as students from Stroudsburg high school release trout that they've been raising for months.  We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

