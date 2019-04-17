Shooting Investigation in Luzerne County

Posted 8:03 am, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, April 17, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Luzerne County.

It appears two people were shot around 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Casey Avenue near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16 found evidence markers of a shooting around the scene.

An ambulance took the victims to the hospital.

There is no word who the victims are or how badly they were hurt here in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

2 comments

