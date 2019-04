Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Nittany nation can look forward to parking upgrades outside Beaver Stadium this season.

Penn State announced it is upgrading its grass parking lots outside the stadium in State College.

During three home games last season, several grass lots had to be closed after they were saturated by heavy rain.

In all, about 4,000 spaces will be renovated.

Penn State expects to have the parking upgrades complete by the Nittany Lions' home opener on August 31.