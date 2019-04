OLYPHANT, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for the last nine years.

Jeremy Whiteduck, 33, of Olyphant, is accused of molesting the girl beginning when she was 9 years old.

Investigators said Whiteduck gave the girl money for sexual acts and to keep her quiet.

The victim, now 18, told her parents about the abuse and Whiteduck admitted to it when confronted.

Whiteduck is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.