The SWB RailRiders are built for the future, with prospects and the present with a veteran or two to help on the field and in the Clubhouse. Lefty Pitcher Gio Gonzalez has an April 20 out clause in his contract, while Shortstop Cliff Pennington has nearly 1,000 major league games under his belt. For Manager Jay Bell, it is a comfort to have guys like this to work with.
Jay Bell on his veterans
-
Jay Bell on Mike Ford call up
-
Jay Bell SWB RailRiders manager
-
Jay Bell Named SWB RailRiders Manager For The 2019 Season
-
SWB RailRiders catchers
-
Meet the RailRiders 2019
-
-
Greg Legg on his homecoming
-
Is Commissioner Using County Property for Reelection Campaign?
-
RailRiders Walk Off Against Bisons in Home Opener
-
SWB RailRiders Now Hiring
-
Play Ball, 2019 Style: RailRiders Gear up for Home Opener
-
-
Opening Day Celebration for RailRiders
-
Wyoming Valley West Tops Hazleton Area 2-1
-
Holy Redeemer Tops Hanover Area 9-3 at PNC Field