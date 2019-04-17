Jay Bell on his veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SWB RailRiders are built for the future, with prospects and the present with a veteran or two to help on the field and in the Clubhouse. Lefty Pitcher Gio Gonzalez has an April 20 out clause in his contract, while Shortstop Cliff Pennington has nearly 1,000 major league games under his belt. For Manager Jay Bell, it is a comfort to have guys like this to work with.