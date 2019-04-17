× Is Bar Soap Sanitary? Misericordia University Students Put the Suds to the Test

From our showers to our sinks, it’s not out of the norm to see a bar of soap lying around here or there.

But just when you think it helps you say so long to germs, Newswatch 16 has some new sudsy scoop that could have many thinking twice on how they go about lathering up.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with biology students at Misericordia University near Dallas on Wednesday.

Those biology students tested various bars of soap over the past week. They got dirty hands and washed with a bar of soap. Students then took those bars of soap and put them in different conditions such as wet, dry, heated, and non-heated environments. Essentially, the goal was to see what would grow on the bars of soap.

What students discovered was that if you have a bar of soap and let it dry, there is almost no growth of germs (which can carry bacteria and fungus).

This study shows that if you use bars of soap and leave it in a drain dish that can collect water and keep the bar wet between uses, it can hold germs.

Your best bet? Use a soap dish that allows water to drain away from the bar of soap.

Check out the video clips for their explanations and answers to “are your suds full of crud?”

