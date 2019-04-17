Hopping to the Store for Easter Candy

Posted 5:44 pm, April 17, 2019, by

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People are hopping into Purity Candy on Route 15 near Allenwood because Easter is right around the corner.

Brightly colored boxes filled with chocolate eggs cover the tables. David Fortin of Williamsport picked out one for each of his nine grandchildren.

“Every year I’ve been coming here and doing basically the same thing,” Fortin said. “Buying the eggs with their names on them.”

Purity Candy has been a staple in Union County since 1907.

Eve Hilsher of Montoursville comes here every year for Easter candy.

“I came to buy just a few things for my basket. I take it to the church to be blessed,” Hilsher said.

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 they want to come here to support this local business rather than getting their Easter candy at the big box stores.

“Homemade, homegrown, got to support the local. I mean, why buy the stuff that’s made from you don’t know? That’s just me,” Fortin said.

“It’s fresh. It’s homemade and it’s local. Of course, we always support the local merchants,” Hilsher said.

The store has chocolate bunnies in sizes from one ounce to 75 pounds, but Purity Candy President John Burfeindt says the big seller is peanut butter.

“The peanut butter smoothie, the peanut butter egg, pretzels, caramels, the sea salt caramels,” Burfeindt said.

Burfeindt says even though the store has been busy all week, Good Friday is typically the busiest day of the year. Purity Candy is open through Saturday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.