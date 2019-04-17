× Hopping to the Store for Easter Candy

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People are hopping into Purity Candy on Route 15 near Allenwood because Easter is right around the corner.

Brightly colored boxes filled with chocolate eggs cover the tables. David Fortin of Williamsport picked out one for each of his nine grandchildren.

“Every year I’ve been coming here and doing basically the same thing,” Fortin said. “Buying the eggs with their names on them.”

Purity Candy has been a staple in Union County since 1907.

Eve Hilsher of Montoursville comes here every year for Easter candy.

“I came to buy just a few things for my basket. I take it to the church to be blessed,” Hilsher said.

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 they want to come here to support this local business rather than getting their Easter candy at the big box stores.

“Homemade, homegrown, got to support the local. I mean, why buy the stuff that’s made from you don’t know? That’s just me,” Fortin said.

“It’s fresh. It’s homemade and it’s local. Of course, we always support the local merchants,” Hilsher said.

The store has chocolate bunnies in sizes from one ounce to 75 pounds, but Purity Candy President John Burfeindt says the big seller is peanut butter.

“The peanut butter smoothie, the peanut butter egg, pretzels, caramels, the sea salt caramels,” Burfeindt said.

Burfeindt says even though the store has been busy all week, Good Friday is typically the busiest day of the year. Purity Candy is open through Saturday.