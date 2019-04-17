Greg Legg on his homecoming

Posted 6:40 pm, April 17, 2019, by

Greg Legg's #14 remains the only retired number after 30 seasons of 'AAA' professional baseball at PNC Field.  The "Legger" was a popular infielder, and community minded member of the early 1990's SWB Red Barons.  Still with the Philadelphia Phillies organization as a Manager and now as coach, Greg is back home in Lackawanna County with his Lehigh Valley IronPigs visiting his old stomping grounds.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.