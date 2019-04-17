Greg Legg's #14 remains the only retired number after 30 seasons of 'AAA' professional baseball at PNC Field. The "Legger" was a popular infielder, and community minded member of the early 1990's SWB Red Barons. Still with the Philadelphia Phillies organization as a Manager and now as coach, Greg is back home in Lackawanna County with his Lehigh Valley IronPigs visiting his old stomping grounds.
Greg Legg on his homecoming
-
Mickey Morandini Remembers Harry Kalas
-
Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day
-
Red Barons Baseball Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Schultz Shines During Basketball And Baseball Seasons In Northumberland County
-
Jay Bell on his veterans
-
-
Bill Howerton Strike out Cancer Classic
-
Jay Bell on Mike Ford call up
-
Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola Becomes Yuengling’s First MLB Brand Ambassador
-
Old Forge Mayor Speaks Out About Facebook Post
-
Canzler Back In The Game Coaching The Hazleton Area Baseball Team
-
-
SWB RailRiders catchers
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
East Stroudsburg University Opens Up New Creekview Sports Park Complex In Stroudsburg