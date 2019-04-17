Greg Legg on his homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Legg's #14 remains the only retired number after 30 seasons of 'AAA' professional baseball at PNC Field. The "Legger" was a popular infielder, and community minded member of the early 1990's SWB Red Barons. Still with the Philadelphia Phillies organization as a Manager and now as coach, Greg is back home in Lackawanna County with his Lehigh Valley IronPigs visiting his old stomping grounds.