Former Cop Sentenced to Probation for Corruption of Minors

Joshua Diddick

MONTROSE, Pa. — A former police officer in Susquehanna County was sentenced Wednesday morning to two years on probation for corruption of minors.

Joshua Diddick pleaded guilty last month to giving alcohol to three teenage girls while he was an officer with the Hop Bottom and Montrose police departments.

Diddick would drink with the teens at a home on Mack Road in Brooklyn Township, near Hop Bottom.

Investigators say Diddick also knew one of the girls was having a sexual relationship with an adult man and did not report it to authorities.

1 Comment

