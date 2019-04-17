Easter Food Rush!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- It is a busy time of year at Bosak's Choice Meats in Olyphant, as people gear up for Easter celebrations.

There are tons of kielbasa to make, dozens and dozens of hams to sell, and lots of deliveries.

"We have deliveries with kolaches and peanut butter eggs, coconut from National Bakery, kolaches, breads," said Tammy Bosak.

Bosak's is busiest around Christmas, but the Easter holiday is a close second with many orders to fill and not enough hours in the day.

They are working morning, noon and night.

"We've been putting in tons of hours, staying up with the kielbasa. we make it fresh and we smoke it daily, we don't make it ahead of time. Kielbasa, hams, slab bacon, all of our kolaches, the Pascha breads, the horseradish, everything rolls, everything rolls," said Tom Bosak.

Customers are pouring in the moment the doors open in the morning, eager to get what they need for their Easter meals.

"It's absolutely incredible, the hams, the kielbasa, I wouldn't get it anywhere else and my family just absolutely loves it," said Jo Ann Verduce of Archbald.

Bosak's will be closed Easter Sunday.