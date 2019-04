Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver is facing DUI charges after a wrong-way crash in the Poconos.

State police say the driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 33 near Bartonsville just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. He hit another vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

A third vehicle was hit in the aftermath.

Troopers charged the driver, a 68-year-old man from Brodheadsville, with driving under the influence. His name has not been released.