Diocese of Scranton Celebrates Annual Chrism Mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Those affected by the fire that ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral were the focus of prayers from Roman Catholic leaders in Lackawanna County.

The Diocese of Scranton celebrated its annual "Chrism Mass" Tuesday at Saint Peter's Cathedral.

The mass, where all the priests in the diocese renew their vows, is celebrated every year during Holy Week.

During his homily, Bishop Joseph Bambera talked about the fire at the centuries-old cathedral and said the hearts of those in the Diocese of Scranton go out to the people of Paris.