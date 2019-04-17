Death Investigation in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are on the scene of a death investigation.

The Luzerne County coroner, the district attorney, and state police crime investigators are at a house on Arch Street in Edwardsville.

It is not clear what house police are focusing on, but we have been told they were originally called for a welfare check and shortly after that, the street was blocked off and flooded with police cars.

We also have heard from people on the scene that police are looking for a white Kia, but we have not confirmed that with police.

Developing story, check back for updates.

