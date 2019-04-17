Construction Crew Uncovers Grave Marker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A construction crew made an unexpected discovery while digging near Penn State Schuylkill on Wednesday.

Workers uncovered what appeared to be a grave marker from 1914.

Penn State says construction near Orwigsburg was stopped and authorities were called.

The deputy coroner determined that there were no human remains buried there.

The marker was removed, and the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office says it will eventually be transferred it to a nearby cemetery.