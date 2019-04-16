‘Withstood them all but this one’ – Tornado Cleanup in Union County

Cleanup continues after a tornado came through part of Union County @WNEP pic.twitter.com/a158w3lfWN — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) April 16, 2019

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a big cleanup effort near Lewisburg after an EF-1 tornado touched down there.

People spent the day picking up the pieces of what used to be their barns, trees, and in some cases, their houses.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through Buffalo Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday with wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Justin Chappell lives about six miles outside Lewisburg with his wife and two children. Early Monday morning, he heard the loudest storm he’s ever heard.

“It was quick. It was loud and everything outside was green and just when we were going to go down to the basement, it stopped,” he recalled.

The house was OK but this barn was not. The barn has been in Dean Koch’s family for nearly 75 years.

“Withstood them all but this one,” he said.

“The last two days have been cleaning up as much as possible, salvaging as much as possible and burning the rest,” Chappell said.

“It’s quite a task, but we’re trying to salvage a few things out of it. There’s 35-foot logs in it. You don’t find them anymore,” Koch said.

While some people were caught in the path of the tornado’s destruction, others walked away with relatively little damage. Some houses are missing a few shingles and some yards have only a few branches.

Oren Oberling wasn’t so lucky. Oberling lost trees, a roof off his shed, and shingles off of his roof. He was surveying the damage when Newswatch 16 stopped by.

“I’m retired so I’ve got all kinds of time. A little each day,” he said. “Get the shingles on and get the tin on that roof. The rest will get done whenever it gets done.”

People who live in this area tell us it only took a few seconds for the tornado to pass through but it’s going to take a long time to clean up all of the damage.

