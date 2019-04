× Truck Fire Stops Traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A truck fire has stopped traffic on a highway in Columbia County.

Interstate 80 westbound is closed near the Berwick/Lime Ridge exit (241) as crews work to put out the fire in the rig.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the fire.

PennDOT has not said when the interstate will reopen.

Check real-time traffic conditions with WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-80 westbound between Exit 241 – US 11 and Exit 236B – PA 487 North. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) April 16, 2019