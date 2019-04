× Storm Played a Role in Deadly Crash

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The storm played a role in a deadly crash in Schuylkill County.

Police say traffic lights were knocked out when an SUV and tow truck collided at the intersection of Route 61 and Summer Valley Road near Deer Lake Monday night.

Franklin Ruch from Lehighton was driving the SUV and died at the scene.

The tow truck driver wasn’t hurt.