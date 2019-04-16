× Search For “Father and Daughter” in Notre Dame Cathedral Photo Goes Viral

A photo taken on the same day as the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral is captivating the world.

The photographer, who inadvertently captured an adorable moment between an unidentified “father and daughter,” turned to Twitter to find them – and the internet has not disappointed.

Brooke Windsor, who originally shared the image of a man twirling a smiling young girl in front of the cathedral, says it was taken around 6:00 p.m. Paris time, about an hour before the iconic building caught fire.

“Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this,” Windsor says in her tweet.

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

“It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them,” Windsor said in another tweet.

-I do not know for sure if it was a dad and daughter, it’s simply the dynamic I observed from them while debating on interrupting this moment. It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them.

-It was taken at 5:57 local time

(1/?) — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

Windsor is now asking for everyone to share her photo in hopes of finding the man and child.

-No, I have not been able to find the folks in the photo but I am hopeful. Twitter sure knows how to step up 🤗

-Yes, you may share this photo as you wish. Help us find the man and child 💕 — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

At the time of this post, the pair have not been identified and the tweet has been shared more than 125,000 times.