Search For “Father and Daughter” in Notre Dame Cathedral Photo Goes Viral

Posted 12:18 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, April 16, 2019

A photo taken on the same day as the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral is captivating the world.

The photographer, who inadvertently captured an adorable moment between an unidentified “father and daughter,” turned to Twitter to find them – and the internet has not disappointed.

Brooke Windsor, who originally shared the image of a man twirling a smiling young girl in front of the cathedral, says it was taken around 6:00 p.m. Paris time, about an hour before the iconic building caught fire.

“Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this,” Windsor says in her tweet.

“It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them,” Windsor said in another tweet.

Windsor is now asking for everyone to share her photo in hopes of finding the man and child.

At the time of this post, the pair have not been identified and the tweet has been shared more than 125,000 times.

