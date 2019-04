× Scranton Home Damaged by Fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Scranton Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 2 p.m. in the home in the 600 block of Palm Street in Scranton.

Officials tell us a man and his three dogs were home when the fire started and were able to get out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.