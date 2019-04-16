National Weather Service: Tornado Hit Lackawanna County

Posted 12:11 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, April 16, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the National Weather Service confirm a tornado hit Lackawanna County, causing damage Sunday night and early Monday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service cataloged damage in Dunmore, Scranton’s Hill section, and south side on Tuesday morning.

We caught up with the meteorologists on Harrison Avenue in the Hill section. The team was taking pictures of the damage to help them determine how fast the winds were Sunday night into Monday morning. They’re also trying to determine what direction the wind was blowing in.

Investigators believe it was an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 85 mph that hit parts of Scranton and Dunmore.

Teams from the National Weather Service have been all over our area over the past 24 hours.

“It’s been crazy,” said Dave Nicosia, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We’re still in the middle of surveys. We’ve got a bunch of locations, not just in northeast Pennsylvania, but also in upstate New York, too, as well, that we’re looking at.

The meteorologists say this area has been difficult to survey because the storm hit a very densely populated part of Lackawanna County with lots of homes.

