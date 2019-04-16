Looking for Work? Job Fair Hits Wayne County This Week
From county to federal positions, a variety of full and part-time jobs are up for grabs this week in Wayne County.
Around two dozen businesses from across Wayne County and parts of the Poconos are joining forces for a community job fair near Honesdale.
The job fair will take place this Thursday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Himalayan Institute.
The retreat center/conference facility is located at 952 Bethany Turnpike, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the non-profit that’s hosting the job fair on Tuesday.
Organizers encourage participants to bring their resume and come prepared for on the spot interviews.
Can’t make the event but need help beefing up your resume? Head here to be connected to Wayne County’s Public Library to learn about “live” tutoring and career building resources.
-
Auto Express Detailing
-
Bethany Village
-
Camp Umpy’s
-
Cardinal Glass
-
Community Vocational Services
-
Community Vocational Services II
-
County of Wayne
-
Cove Haven Premier Entertainment Resorts
-
Forest City Rehab
-
Himalayan Institute
-
Human Resource Center
-
Keystone College
-
Lackawanna College – Lake Region
-
Modern Gas Sales Inc.
-
Rent-E-Vent
-
Rutledge Excavating
-
Sovereign COMMERCIAL SERVICES
-
The Alpine Restaurant
-
U.S. Census Bureau
-
U.S. Small Business Administration
-
United States Penitentiary Canaan
-
VIP Kid ESL
-
Wayne County Correctional Facility
-
Wayne County Library
-
Woodloch
-
Workforce/Wayne County Employment