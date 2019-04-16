× Looking for Work? Job Fair Hits Wayne County This Week

From county to federal positions, a variety of full and part-time jobs are up for grabs this week in Wayne County.

Around two dozen businesses from across Wayne County and parts of the Poconos are joining forces for a community job fair near Honesdale.

The job fair will take place this Thursday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Himalayan Institute.

The retreat center/conference facility is located at 952 Bethany Turnpike, Honesdale, PA 18431.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the non-profit that’s hosting the job fair on Tuesday.

Organizers encourage participants to bring their resume and come prepared for on the spot interviews.

Can’t make the event but need help beefing up your resume? Head here to be connected to Wayne County’s Public Library to learn about “live” tutoring and career building resources.

Here is the current list of employers attending Thursday’s event:

Auto Express Detailing

Bethany Village

Camp Umpy’s

Cardinal Glass

Community Vocational Services

Community Vocational Services II

County of Wayne

Cove Haven Premier Entertainment Resorts

Forest City Rehab

Himalayan Institute

Human Resource Center

Keystone College

Lackawanna College – Lake Region

Modern Gas Sales Inc.

Rent-E-Vent

Rutledge Excavating

Sovereign COMMERCIAL SERVICES

The Alpine Restaurant

U.S. Census Bureau

U.S. Small Business Administration

United States Penitentiary Canaan

VIP Kid ESL

Wayne County Correctional Facility

Wayne County Library

Woodloch

Workforce/Wayne County Employment