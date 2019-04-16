Jay Bell on Mike Ford call up

With five home runs and a .410 batting average through the first two weeks of the season, it was about time for Mike Ford to get his first call up to the major leagues. SWB RailRiders Manager Jay Bell enjoyed breaking the news to the 26 year old Princeton grad.
