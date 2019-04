FIRE: Flames destroyed this home in Dyberry Twp. just outside Honesdale. Family says the owner was at work when the place went up around 11am. Crews say there was nothing they could do@it was too far gone. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/s38VKj3eGH — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 16, 2019

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There’s nothing left of a home in Wayne County after a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire on Coffee Pot Lane in Dyberry Township stared just after 11 a.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles around and crews say there was nothing they could do.

Family member said no one was home at the time.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.