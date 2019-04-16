East Stroudsburg University Opens Up New Creekview Sports Park Complex In Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to play ball!!!!

The East Stroudsburg baseball team is enjoying their new home at the Creekview Park complex in Stroudsburg.

The 1.8 million dollar project between the Stroud Township Board of Supervisors, Stroudsburg Little League, and the ESU Foundation wrapped up just in time for the spring sports season.

The Lady Warriors softball team also has a new facility.

"I think that you come out here, and everyone in the community is just wrapped around this thing. We've seen people here at the park that we haven't seen in years. It certainly is a state-of-art facility. I thank all of the donors and Stroud Township and Stroudsburg Little League and our administration for seeing this project through," said John Kochmansky.

Chris Rishel is the red-shirt senior outfielder from Jersey Shore.He says the new facility should really help in recruiting.

"I think that it's gonna help the recruiting process a lot to get people in here, and get some better players, and it's going to be good for the program," said Chris Rishel.

"It's amazing to play here. I mean coach worked really hard. Everyone in the community worked really hard to get it. We're just happy to have it," said Nate Fiala.

When the guys are playing some baseball the food crew keeps things goings here. We got pierogies, meatballs and ziti for those hungry players in between ball games.

"It's awesome to have this facility and to have teams want to play here when their field is not ready is a really good thing for us," again said Chris

"I really think that it's great! It really makes a statement and congratulations for ESU. This is a wonderful place to play. I think that it's not just good for ESU but for their local community as well," said Mike Collins

"You look certainly at our league-Millersville's got turf in their infield and we are the only program that's got a full turf infield in the PSAC, so it's certainly going to help in recruiting," said John again.

ESU is having a great season with 23 wins already, and now one of the top notch baseball facilities in the northeast. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Monroe County.