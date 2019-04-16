× Confirmed Tornado Damaged Parts of Sullivan County

DUSHORE, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that caused damage in parts of Sullivan County–the fifth confirmed tornado that hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 mph, touched down near World’s End State Park on State Route 154 and continued northeast into the borough of Dushore.

The tornado took down trees near the state park and in Cherry Mills and destroyed a barn at Rickety Bridge Farm on Happys Road.

NWS said the tornado damaged seven or eight homes in the borough of Dushore and snapped or uprooted a number of trees.

The twister even removed most of the copper from the top a church steeple as well.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was 350 yards wide and traveled 10 miles.

