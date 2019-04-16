× Cleanup at Keen Lake after Strong Storms Hit

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — National Weather Service officials will be looking into widespread storm damage at Keen Lake near Waymart.

The buzz of chainsaws is a bit of deja vu for everyone at Keen Lake. The recent April storm knocked down tree after tree and within a day, help had arrived.

“We heard about it, came on up to help. Helped a couple days last year with the tornado, came up this year,” said Ralph McCandless from Bath.

This camping resort was slammed by a tornado in May of last year. There was damage right before the summer season and longtime campers made sure to help out.

“I’ve been coming here almost 40 years. It means a lot to see what they’re going through. They had a lot of support last year, I think they’ll have a lot of support this year,” said Paul Meissner.

Meissner and McCandless were helping remove all the fallen trees on some campsites.

The owners say this time, the strong winds flipped docks and wrecked parts of the campgrounds that were just bouncing back.

“It’s a tough one,” said Jennifer Wurtz. “We walk in faith, we’ll get through it. It’s a lot of work, but we’ll get it done.”

Like the last storm that pummeled Keen Lake, there’s a lot of debris around and trees down. This time there was no damage to any buildings but there needs to be a cleanup before opening day in a little more than a week.

“We need hands. We will get it done. It’ll be what it’ll be. People will be grateful to be here,” Wurtz said.

The camping resort is celebrating 65 years in business and the National Weather Service is expected here this week to determine if it was another tornado here near Waymart.