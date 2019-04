× Bullet Fired into Home in Luzerne County

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — A house was hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

State police tell us shots were fired in the parking lot of the Conyngham Valley Civic Organization as people walked out just after midnight.

One bullet went through the window of a home on Main Street. Troopers do not think anyone was hit.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.