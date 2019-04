EF-1 tornado confirmed in Buffalo Valley, Union County. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ks82ziw1sQ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 15, 2019

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tornado touched down early Monday morning in Union County, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Buffalo Valley in East Buffalo Township. It uprooted trees at the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church and destroyed a barn, according to officials.

An EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.