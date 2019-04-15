× Susquehanna, Wayne Counties Cleaning Up after Storms

Susquehanna and Wayne Counties were also hit hard by the winds and heavy rains.

At Mountain View Area School District, there was quite a bit of damage outside the school. Some trees were toppled, and sports equipment blown far off. The National Weather Service was in the area looking at the damage.

In Wayne County, it was a similar story with lots of storm damage closing roads and wrecking property.

PennDOT crews were already at work tackling a section of Route 191 sheared off by flash floods overnight near Honesdale.

“Oh, my gosh, I couldn’t believe the amount of destruction that happened. It’s crazy,” said business owner Kevin Dunn.

Dunn owns a health center. The place suffered some water damage but the businesses inside still were up and running.

“We’re trying to work around things, trying to dry things up. We got a little water in the building, working to clear things out a little bit.”

“There’s no working around things up the road. A popular shortcut has been knocked out. Shuman Road in Cherry Ridge Township was washed away by heavy rain overnight.

“It sounded like a river, must be the creek or whatever, didn’t think anything of it really at first, then I saw the road and was like, ‘Wow!’ right down the road,” said Diedre Patrisso.

Even more roads were closed depending on where the storm toppled trees onto wires, including here near Waymart.

Bob Barna and his family now have their own troubles thanks to the powerful storm. The walls and roof of his barn are blown apart and on the verge collapse.

“This building had been here 40 years, never sustained damage like this,” said Barna.

Like others who survived the storm, Barna and his family did what they had to in order to stay safe.

“We went down the basement as soon as we heard, we don’t know what we heard but sounded like a freight train.”

Barna says he’s not sure if insurance will cover the damage.

As for the damage at Mountain View School District, school leaders have contacted their insurance company.

Classes went on as usual aside from a short power outage for the elementary school.

41.673886 -75.247906