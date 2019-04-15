Storm Damage in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Residents in central Pennsylvania spent the afternoon cleaning up after the overnight storm. Communities in Lycoming County are overwhelmed by the damage.

Randy and Christine Schifflin knew their quiet home in Loyalsock Township would look like a mess after the noisy early morning storm.

"Rained like crazy for a while, and then sounded like a freight train running through the house," Randy Schifflin recalled.

After sunrise, the Schifflins saw one of their cars smashed by a downed tree limb and debris scattered through their property.

"I heard doors breaking and glass break, which was the windows upstairs," Schifflin said.

In Old Lycoming Township, Jeannette Winner saw her driveway blocked by downed trees. Luckily, her neighbor runs a tree trimming service and the trees that fell over her driveway were cleared by noon.

"This morning, when we got up, we just walked around and found all these trees down and that's what we're working on," said Ken Rousch.

Walt Sarama sums up the damage to his sister's home, his own barns, and a pickup truck on the family farm -- sights that met him at sunrise.

"Two buildings gone, three roofs off," he said. "I came down 7 o'clock this morning after I got a phone call and this is what I looked at."

In Loyalsock, Randy and Christing Schifflin looked for answers. They've lived in this out-of-the-way farmhouse for several years and never experienced a storm like this.

"Down in the hollow like this, you wouldn't think you would get this, so we're pretty well-protected but not this time."