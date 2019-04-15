Severe Storm Leaves Damage in the Northern Tier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUSHORE, Pa. -- High winds, driving rains, and there are even reports of possible tornadoes in our area.

Power is out to thousands.

Lots of damage behind here in Dushore overnight as the strong storms moved through.

Trees are down blocking most roads.

Newswatch's 16 Sarah Buynovksy is in Dushore Monday morning with a look at the damage there.

