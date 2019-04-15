School Closings And Delays

Severe Storm Leaves Damage in the Northern Tier

Posted 7:05 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, April 15, 2019

DUSHORE, Pa. -- High winds, driving rains, and there are even reports of possible tornadoes in our area.

Power is out to thousands.

Lots of damage behind here in Dushore overnight as the strong storms moved through.

Trees are down blocking most roads.

Newswatch's 16 Sarah Buynovksy is in Dushore Monday morning with a look at the damage there.

To check for power outages:

Schools are closing and delaying through the area. See if yours is on the list.

Several roads are closed due to the damage. Click here for the latest list.

For the latest on the weather conditions, click here.

Head here for the latest traffic conditions.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.