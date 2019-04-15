Sanders Makes Campaign Stop in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Monday.

"I believe that health care is a human right, not a privilege," Sanders said. "That means whether you're poor or middle class or elderly, you should be entitled to all the health care you need because you are human and in the richest country in the history of the world, we should get nothing less."

He spoke to about 300 nurses who are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP).

"I think it's one of the most exciting conventions we've had," PASNAP President Maureen May said.

Representatives from the union Newswatch 16 spoke with said Bernie Sanders is their ideal candidate because he believes in their values.

"Because today, the function of health care in America is not to provide quality care to all of our people," Sanders said. "That's a rational health care system. The function of today's health care system is to make billions in profits for the insurance companies and the drug companies and we are going to change that system."

"Medicare for all," Geisinger CMC nurse Roben Schwartz said. "We've been pushing for Medicare for all for many years. It has been in our resolutions and programs for many years. We think it is so important."