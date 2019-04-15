× Parts of Columbia County Dealing with Damage from Severe Weather

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Some homes and businesses are still without power here in parts of Columbia County.

At the Millville Community Park, you can see lots of downed trees and wires.

Here is a look at some of the storm damage in Millville, Columbia County. The community park has a lot of uprooted trees and wires down. We saw about six road blocks in place. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/9tPfHm1zCv — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 15, 2019

Elsewhere in Millville, roof damage seems to be a big issue, especially at the elementary school.

A group of Millville School District students decided to lend a hand after high winds made a big mess outside and on top of their school.

“It’s terrible what happened to this place. It’s been my home ever since my brother was born. I want to keep it safe as long as I could, so we are moving branches and everything that we can do to help this place,” said Andrew James Wolf.

Strong winds ripped off part of the roof at the elementary school.

Jim Hess, a technology director for the district, says there is also damage inside.

“The whole top is off of the cafe and water is coming in from the cafe to the floor, so we are trying to suck up the water,” Hess explained.

The school wasn’t the only heavily damaged area. The community park and neighborhoods were also hit.

The wind was so bad that it took the roof from one building, sending all the pieces across the street, landing in the tree and front yard.

Nancy Klock works in the building that lost its roof.

“The lightning I saw last night was something like I never saw before, continuous. The weather has certainly been different,” said Klock.

“It’s a mess, it’s terrible. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Holly Dumont said.

It has not been determined if a tornado caused any of this damage or just strong winds.