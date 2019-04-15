Officials, Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Solomon Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Concern is growing near a creek in Wilkes-Barre after overnight downpours led to some rising waters.

Authorities kept an eye on Solomon Creek throughout the night.

People living near the torn-down floodwall say their homes are vulnerable to high water.

According to Mayor Tony George, police and fire crews were ready to evacuate homes near the river if the overnight storm caused flooding.

"We have a contingency plan in case the water goes up above four or five feet, so that people in this area will be safe," George said.

Newswatch 16 Investigates reported last week that work to rebuild Solomon Creek's floodwall suddenly stopped earlier this month.

We're now learning from state officials that crews were ordered to stop the project after the city failed to hold hearings about how the project could impact the environment.

On Monday, Mayor George blamed the issue on a change in personnel at city hall.

He says he's hopeful crews can finish the floodwall sometime next month at the earliest.