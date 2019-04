× Latest List of Road Closures

Some severe spring weather is damaging parts of our area and closing schools and roads.

Get real-time traffic conditions using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Updated list of road closings:

Columbia

Route 42 from Route 254 in Millville Borough to Boyer Bottom Road in Greenwood Township;

Route 42 from Ideal Park Road in Locust Township to Slabtown Road in Catawissa Township;

Route 239 from Lower Raven Creek Road in Benton Township to Route 487 in Benton Borough;

Route 487 from Route 118 in Sugarloaf Township to Route 254 in Benton Township;

Route 1014 (Martzville Road/Evansville Road) from Kachinka Hollow Road to Hill Top Road in Briar Creek Township;

Route 1015 (Golf Course Road) from Columbia Blvd. in South Centre Township to Huntington Road in North Centre Township;

(New) Route 1025 from Winding Road to Zaners Bridge Road in Fishing Creek Township;

Montour County

(New) Route 3012 (Mexico Road) from Hanson Inc. (private drive) to the Northumberland County line in Liberty Township;

Northumberland

Route 1020 (Mexico Road) from Route 642 to Creek Road at the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township;

Route 3004 (Lower Road/Point Breeze Road) from Route 225 in Little Mahanoy Township to Stitzer Road in East Cameron Township;

(New) Route 3004 (Lower Road/Point Breeze Road) from Creek Road Upper Road to Upper Road in East Cameron Township;

Route 3004 (Lower Road/Point Breeze Road) from Creek Road Upper Road to Upper Road in East Cameron Township; Route 4004 (Mile Post Road/Sunbury Road/Ave G/Fourth Street/Shikellamy Ave/Center Road) from Shikellamy Avenue to Pleasant Road in Upper Augusta Township;

Snyder

Route 235 from Route 522 to Middle Creek Road in Spring Township;

Route 1011 (Salem Road/Pine Street/University Ave) from Fair Oak Road to Ridge View Road in Penn Township;

Route 3010 (Quarry Road) from Route 3008 in Franklin Township to Quarry Road in Beaver Township;

Sullivan