Assessing Storm Damage in Lackawanna County

Posted 12:00 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, April 15, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- There was no tornado warning in Dunmore late Sunday night, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning and people who live in this part of Lackawanna County say those whipping winds woke them up.

On this block of 5th Street and Butler Street in Dunmore, the roof of a hair salon is no longer attached to its building. The storm caused quite a bit of damage to this part of Dunmore, shattering windows, uplifting trees, throwing them onto houses.

The Red Cross is offering help to people who live here.

Borough officials are concerned because the wind is forecast to pick up Monday afternoon, so they are taking it one section at a time, one block at a time, assessing the damage and making sure everyone is safe.

People who live here say now that it's daylight, they can better see what their homes and properties look like.

"It's worse than it looked last night at 3 in the morning, I can't believe this, unreal," said Bill Giello.

"The borough's on top of this, and just asking people to be safe and report any wind damage, and we'll be right there to check it out," said Dunmore Mayor Tim Burke.

Other parts of Lackawanna County were also damaged. Nay Aug Park is closed right now because of downed wires and Scranton's Hill section was also damaged.

