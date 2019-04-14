Volunteers Spring Clean in the Electric City

Posted 4:59 pm, April 14, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — One community got together on Sunday to participate in a cleanup in Lackawanna County.

Students from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and members of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA spent the day cleaning up the Electric City’s South Side.

Volunteers walked from street to street collecting trash.

“We do a lot of sitting, a lot of reading, drinking coffee. We don’t get to go out much and we don’t get to interact with the community. It’s good to go and be able to meet the people that we are going to be treating,” said Nicole Parelalda, student.

The event is part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.