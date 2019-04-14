Volunteers Spring Clean in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — One community got together on Sunday to participate in a cleanup in Lackawanna County.

Students from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and members of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA spent the day cleaning up the Electric City’s South Side.

Volunteers walked from street to street collecting trash.

“We do a lot of sitting, a lot of reading, drinking coffee. We don’t get to go out much and we don’t get to interact with the community. It’s good to go and be able to meet the people that we are going to be treating,” said Nicole Parelalda, student.

The event is part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.