× Scranton Civic Ballet Company to Bring the Moves to Brooklyn

SCRANTON, Pa. — A special ballet performance was held over the weekend in Scranton.

The Scranton Civic Ballet Company presented “In Concert” on Sunday afternoon at the Theatre at North.

More than 70 students performed different dances all in the lead up to its first ever performance in Brooklyn, New York in less than two weeks.

The ballet company pirouetted to The Magic Toy Shop and others in Scranton.