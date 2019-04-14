Road in Luzerne County Closed Due to Possible Mine Subsidence
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Luzerne County is closed after caving in early Sunday morning.
Police say crews filled in a hole along North Walnut Street last week in Wilkes-Barre Township.
The road eventually caved in just after midnight on Sunday.
Police say mine experts are investigating what they believe may be a mine subsidence.
Experts say it will take a few days before they know for sure what caused the hole.
A few homes nearby did have water temporarily shut off due to the road caving in Luzerne County.
41.228458 -75.867518