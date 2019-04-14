× Local Greenhouse Opens for the Season

WYOMING, Pa. — Looking for a sign that spring is finally here? Look no further than Kasarda’s Greenhouse in Wyoming.

The greenhouse used the weekend’s warmer temperatures to open its doors.

The popular spot for flowers and plants is under new management this year.

The owners tell Newswatch 16 they’re happy to take the reigns.

“We’re really really excited. Kasarda’s are a wonderful family, my husband’s known them for a long time. They built this business and we just hope we can keep the integrity and everything about it,” said Susan Kane.

The greenhouse is now open seven days a week in Luzerne County.