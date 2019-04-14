Local Greenhouse Opens for the Season

Posted 5:51 pm, April 14, 2019, by

WYOMING, Pa. — Looking for a sign that spring is finally here? Look no further than Kasarda’s Greenhouse in Wyoming.

The greenhouse used the weekend’s warmer temperatures to open its doors.

The popular spot for flowers and plants is under new management this year.

The owners tell Newswatch 16 they’re happy to take the reigns.

“We’re really really excited. Kasarda’s are a wonderful family, my husband’s known them for a long time. They built this business and we just hope we can keep the integrity and everything about it,” said Susan Kane.

The greenhouse is now open seven days a week in Luzerne County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.