Local Golfers Marvel at Tiger Woods' Comeback Story

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — With a putt on the 18th green of Augusta National, Tiger Woods was not only a Masters champion for the fifth time but back on top of the golf world.

The phenom was on pace to shatter records when he joined the PGA in the mid-1990s but then faltered.

Personal problems, health issues and no major tournament victories in 11 years.

“I didn’t think he had a chance. I was one of those guys a few years ago, he’s done,” said Sid Birch of Clarks Summit.

Golfers watched Tiger this time around. Wondering if he could come through like the Tiger of old.

“I never thought he’d come back the way he came back today. At his age to have the type of game he has today, he’s special,” said Pete Denchak.

All the golfers were off the course at Glen Oak Country Club near Clarks Summit. As the rains moved in, the Masters Tournament moved up to get in the round that brought Tiger another green jacket.

“I’m a believer now, but he’s running out of time. I’m a believer, it’s going to be so fun to watch the next three Majors to see how he did,” said Birch.

“My prediction is he wins two more majors,” said Denchak.

Even Abington Heights Boys Basketball Head Coach Ken Bianchi, receiving the Super 16 Trophy for this past season, took time to remark on the triumphant return of a superstar athlete.

“That looked like the old Tiger, if he can stay like that, he’ll win more tournaments,” said Bianchi.