In Your Neighborhood

Annual Spring Easter Festival

Easter is right around the corner, so grab the family and head to Carbon County, Saturday, April 20. The Annual Spring Easter Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. in Lehighton at the Rec. Center. Enjoy a free egg hunt, face painting, guessing games and a coloring contest. Plus, bring your camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Proceeds benefit the Cancer Foundation-PCFLV and Care-Net of Carbon County.

Easter Egg Hunt

Bring out the kids and get ready for the Easter Bunny in Wyoming County. Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20. The hunt will begin at 2 p.m. at the fire hall in Center Moreland, off Route 292. Rumor has it the Easter Bunny may make an early appearance before the big day. For events like this and more, check out “Good Things” at wnep.com.