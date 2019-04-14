Former Nittany Lions Sign Autographs For CJR Memorial Foundation

Posted 10:44 pm, April 14, 2019

Former Penn State football stars Miles Sanders, Nick Scott and Koa Farmer were on hand for an autograph session for the CJR Memorial Foundation in Hawley on Sunday. In memory of his son Caleb, Joe Regenski and his family started the foundation to raise money for families with critically ill children.

